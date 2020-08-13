Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early warning system for floods launched for Guwahati

Developed under The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) project supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) can be replicated to predict urban floods in any part of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:52 IST
Early warning system for floods launched for Guwahati

A tool to alert local authorities in Guwahati about flash floods and heavy rainfall was launched on Thursday. Developed under The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) project supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) can be replicated to predict urban floods in any part of the country. Launched at an online event, the fully automated web-based tool will help take timely and appropriate measures in event of a natural disaster heading toward the city, TERI said in a statement. "The FEWS pilot project was undertaken on an experimental basis, to enhance resilience for urban floods, in assistance with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS).

"This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement during a meeting with the chief ministers of six states—Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala — wherein he highlighted the need for development of local-level flood warning system," said TERI. Speaking at the launch event, Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI, said, "Nature-based risks can now be integrated into early warning system, which is how FEWS is designed. Together with science communication, the results of these assessments can enhance the resilience of flood-prone cities and geographies in the country.

"We are delighted that our FEWS assessments can provide a flood management roadmap for cities that have perennial issues of urban flooding," he said. G V V Sarma, Member Secretary, NDMA said the expectations of the civil society on the disaster management apparatus is increasing every day.  "Despite many advances in science and technology, a lot of work remains to be done. Along with early warning system, we need techno-legal measures on ground such as protection of water bodies, solid waste management and cleaning of drainage channels ahead of the monsoo," he said.

"All state and districts are statutorily required to have their disaster management plans in consonance with National Disaster Management Plan 2019. They should make use of tools such as Early Warning System," he further added. B P Yadav, DGM – Hydrology, IMD talked about building flood forecasting capabilities at the local level.  "We have categorised the country into 27,000 watersheds, and based on it we issue flood warnings. With increasing incidents of urban flooding, our main focus is to develop local city-specific forecasting systems for accurate advisory. "Currently there are 25 Doppler Weather Radars in India to detect or predict likelihood of high-intensity rainfall events. IMD will install 20 radars in hill districts in the Eastern and Western Himalayas in the next two years," Yadav said.

Explaining the features of FEWS, Prasoon Singh, Project Lead and Associate Fellow, Earth Science and Climate Change, TERI said early warning systems have proven to be an effective tool in reducing our vulnerabilities toward predicting natural disasters. "Though assessing recurring events such as floods is complex due to multiple levels of interactions and dynamic nature of urban water system, tools such as FEWS, can be customised to incorporate such uncertainties, thereby improving our resilience against urban flooding." "The system is developed with an inbuilt urban drainage to predict flood at street-level accuracy. The flood level and hotspot areas can be visualised over Google Maps which will help in identifying flood-affected areas, disaster preparedness, and management of urban flooding related issues such as traffic disruption, providing relief and recovery, and managing storm water," he added..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...

Irish PM sees "landing zone" for Brexit deal after meeting UK's Johnson

Irelands Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Thursday he believes there is a landing zone to reach a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Martin, speaking after meeting British Prime Minister Boris John...

Parth is not upset, says Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said that young NCP leader Parth Pawar was not unhappy after party chief Sharad Pawar rebuked him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The NCP chief had said on Wednes...

CM candidate decision at appropriate time: AIADMK leader

The AIADMK top leadership would take a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 assembly elections andannounce itat an appropriate time, partys deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said on Thursday. Speaking after deliberations at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020