Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIC's functioning not interrupted even for single day due to COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

The functioning of the Central Information Commission (CIC) has not been interrupted even for a single day during the entire course of the coronavirus pandemic, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:04 IST
CIC's functioning not interrupted even for single day due to COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

The functioning of the Central Information Commission (CIC) has not been interrupted even for a single day during the entire course of the coronavirus pandemic, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. He said the Commission disposed of 1,785 cases in June this year as against 1,298 cases in the month of June 2019, which in other words indicate that the disposal rate was infact significantly higher during this period, despite the constraints of the pandemic.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said infact in the midst of the pandemic on May 15 this year, the CIC started entertaining, hearing and disposing of RTIs from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, through virtual means.   After a review of the functioning of the Commission with Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka, he said the functioning of the Commission had not been interrupted even for a single day during the entire course of the pandemic, according to an official statement. Citing figures compiled by the Commission, Singh said that e-office was extended to the home computers of officers and intensive use of technological tools was implemented for disposal of cases. Julka informed the minister that the various steps taken to facilitate the CIC hearing during the lockdown and partial lockdown included video conferencing, audio conferencing, facilitation of return submission, uploading of the contact details of deputy registrars on the website, issue of notices by e-post wherever required, online registration and scrutiny of fresh cases on the same day.

Not only this, the chief information commissioner informed the minister that the Commission had also effectively continued its interactive and outreach activities, the statement said. These, he said, included video conference with civil society representatives and video conferencing with members of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI), it added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...

Irish PM sees "landing zone" for Brexit deal after meeting UK's Johnson

Irelands Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Thursday he believes there is a landing zone to reach a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Martin, speaking after meeting British Prime Minister Boris John...

Parth is not upset, says Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said that young NCP leader Parth Pawar was not unhappy after party chief Sharad Pawar rebuked him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The NCP chief had said on Wednes...

CM candidate decision at appropriate time: AIADMK leader

The AIADMK top leadership would take a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 assembly elections andannounce itat an appropriate time, partys deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said on Thursday. Speaking after deliberations at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020