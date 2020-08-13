2016-batch IPS officer takes charge as Ghaziabad's city SP

Abhishek Verma, a 2016-batch IPS officer on Thursday took charge as Ghaziabad's city superintendent of police. Verma has replaced Maneesh Mishra who has been posted as Baghpat's additional superintendent of police.

Prior to taking over the charge as Ghaziabad's CITY SP, Verma had been working as a circle officer in Bareilly district. Earlier in his first posting, Verma was on-job training as an assistant superintendent of police in Lucknow. An electronics engineer by education, Verma's cleared his UPSC examination in 2016. His father Ramlal Verma too is a senior police officer in the Uttar Pradesh, currently working as deputy inspector general in Provincial Armed Constabulary in Lucknow.

“Women security and problems related to them would be sorted out on a priority basis. The ongoing special police operations against criminals would also be enforced more effectively," Verma told PTI, enlisting his professional priorities..