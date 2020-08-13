Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD slams Punjab govt for not providing medical care to victims of hooch tragedy

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia made the charge at a press conference along with the relatives of five people who lost their vision in the hooch tragedy. The spurious liquor tragedy in Punjab has killed 121 people in three districts.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:14 IST
SAD slams Punjab govt for not providing medical care to victims of hooch tragedy

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday accused the Punjab government of failing to provide medical care to the people who lost their vision allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia made the charge at a press conference along with the relatives of five people who lost their vision in the hooch tragedy.

The spurious liquor tragedy in Punjab has killed 121 people in three districts. The maximum 92 fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 in Gurdaspur's Batala. At the press conference, relatives of two people claimed that they had to spend Rs 20,000 and Rs 42,000 respectively in private hospitals, while the family of another victim said they had to pay for injections while admitted at a government hospital in Tarn Taran.

The relatives claimed that no Congress legislator or district functionary visited them in hospital. Majithia, who was accompanied by former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, said it was shocking that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh did not meet families of those who were left permanently disabled in the hooch tragedy.

He alleged that the "insincerity" of the chief minister reflected in the subsequent lack of any effort by the district administration to provide medical aid to hooch tragedy victims who were admitted in various hospitals. "I want to ask the deputy commissioner what was more important than this. Why didn't he meet the victims' families and take care of their medical expenditure,” Majithia asked.

The SAD leader demanded that the victims be given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and a case of culpable homicide be registered against all those responsible for their disability..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel

Abu Dhabis Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said on Twitter on Thursday that an agreement had been reached that would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Net...

WHO Chief Scientist bats for focus on contact tracing, testing in fight against COVID-19

The battle against COVID-19 was long drawn and the focus should continue on early contact tracing, testing and prevention measures, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO, Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday told her, Puducherry Lt...

Kozhikode plane crash: Five-member inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board AAIB said on Thursday it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Keralas Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the ...

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020