Kozhikode plane crash: Evidence collection is in process at crash site, says investigator

Following the Kozhikode plane crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team, which is already conducting the probe, is still collecting more evidence about the accident. ANI has received details from investigators (AAIB) stating, "Our team is still at the site and evidence collection is in process."

Air India Express (AIX) IX-1344 crash-landed at Kozhikode on August 7, in which 18 died out of 190 passengers included two pilots. An investigation was ordered by the government and AAIB had started the investigation. Air India Express B-737-800 aircraft went out from runway after landing. Initially, the probe has indicated that the aircraft overshot the runway and crash-landed.

Further, the AAIB provided details of Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and has decoded what was the cause of the accident. "AAIB is going ahead with an open mind. In future, if any requirement arises, the call will be taken at that point in time." Aircraft manufacturers company Boeing has offered condolences on the unfortunate crash landing and offered any kind of assistance to the AI Express and AAIB.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the Air India Express accident at Kozhikode International Airport. Our thoughts are also with the passengers and crew who were injured, and we hope for their swift recovery. We are in contact with the Air India Express team and have offered to support them in any way possible. Separately, technical advisers from Boeing are ready to support the US National Transportation Safety Board in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 protocols as the NTSB provides assistance to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," Boeing said in a statement. Earlier ANI has accessed the preliminary report on AI Express crash landing stating, "Just after the clearance of the landing Air India Express went out from the runway."

Meanwhile, the AAIB refused to comment on the cause of the accident before a proper investigation of IX-1344. "It would not be appropriate to make any hasty comment at this stage." Aurobindo Handa who is the Director-General of the AAIB and an officer of the Indian Air Force, the investigation of the Air India Express crash landing is led by him. (ANI)