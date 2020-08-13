WHO Chief Scientist bats for focus on contact tracing, testing in fight against COVID-19

The battle against COVID-19 was long drawn and the focus should continue on early contact tracing, testing and prevention measures, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday told her, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said. The scientist paid a surprise visit to the state Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and the COVID-19 war room here.

In a WhatsApp message to media, Bedi said during the inspection, Swaminathan was briefed on the working of SEOC to prevent spread of pandemic in the Union Territory. Bedi further said, during a telephonic conversation with her, Swaminathan emphasised on continued adherence to "early contact tracing, testing and prevention plans" and that there should in no way be slackness in continuing the focus.

The WHO representative also pointed out that "any deficiency or relaxation in maintaining the focus will pose difficulties." Swaminathan also suggested that young men and women could be hired on contract for contact tracing to give a break to the para medical staff and others currently deployed. The Lt Governor said the health expert wanted to hold a follow up meeting with the officials of the territorial administration.

Meanwhile, a release from office of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Soumya Swaminathan had a discussion with the CM and acquainted herself with the steps taken by the government to check the spread of the infection.