Security beefed up in Ghaziabad, extra vigil on Delhi UP borders: SSP

Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Delhi-UP borders would be sealed at around midnight of August 14 and no heavy vehicle would be allowed to enter Delhi till the Independence Day celebrations are over in the national capital.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:53 IST
Security beefed up in Ghaziabad, extra vigil on Delhi UP borders: SSP

All 58 entry and exit points of Ghaziabad linking it to neighbouring districts and states will be under extra vigil on Independence Day, an official said on Thursday. Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Delhi-UP borders would be sealed at around midnight of August 14 and no heavy vehicle would be allowed to enter Delhi till the Independence Day celebrations are over in the national capital. Security has been beefed up and special search operations would be carried out for checking hotels, roadside eateries, lodges, bus stands and railway stations, the SSP said, adding drone cameras too would be deployed to keep an eye over sensitive areas.

The SSP said two Quick Response Teams (QRT) comprising sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads have been constituted, said the SSP, adding one team would be headed by the Crime Branch SP and the other by the Police Lines SP. Local Intelligence Units too have been deputed for patrolling sensitive public places in civil clothes to keep an eye over anti-social elements, the SSP added.

Barricades have been erected on UP–Delhi borders at Anand Vihar, UP Gate, Apsara Cinema, Tulsi Niketan and Loni-Shahdara for checking purposes, said Naithani.

