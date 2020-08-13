Three civic employees misbehave with shepherd in Indore

Three civic employees were taken off field duty after they allegedly misbehaved with a shepherd in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Thursday. The action was taken after a video surfaced on social media showing three employees of the Indore Municipal Corporation, including a supervisor, using indecent language and herding the sheep into a government vehicle, the official said.

The incident took place near Satya Sai Crossing on Wednesday evening, additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said. The civic employees were right in confiscating the sheep, as cattle are forbidden in the city to keep it clean, the senior official said, noting that indecent language and their behaviour had invited action against them.

A probe has also been ordered into the incident, he added..