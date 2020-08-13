22-year-old man held for murdering sister by mixing poison in ice cream

A 22-year-old man was today arrested here for allegedly murdering his sister by mixing poison in her ice cream, police said on Thursday. They said he wanted to "live alone" and hence allegedly mixed poison in theice cream which his sister and parentsconsumed on August 4 night.

Police said investigations revealed that the death of 16-year-old Ann Mary on August 5 at Balal in Kasaragod was a murder. "We have recorded the arrest of her brother Albin who confessed thathe had mixed poison in her ice cream," they said.

Their father, Benny, was also admitted to the hospital on August5 morning along with her after both of them complained of uneasiness. However, police said his mother was not hospitalised.