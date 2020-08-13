Daduwal elected president of HSGMC

Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal was on Thursday elected president of the adhoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. The election was held in Cheeka town of Kaithal and Daduwal won by a margin of two votes. While Daduwal, considered a hardliner, got 19 votes, his opponent Jagbir Singh Khalsa got 17 votes. After his election, Daduwal said that he will continue the fight of Haryana Sikhs for the formation of an independent Sikh body to govern the management of gurdwaras in the state. Notably, the SGPC, which is the apex religious body of the Sikhs, does not recognise HSGMC. The ad-hoc HSGMC was formed during the previous Congress government in Haryana to manage and supervise the gurdwaras in the state.