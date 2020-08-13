Left Menu
Mangaluru Police warns against offensive posts on social media

The city Police on Thursday warned of strict action against people who post offensive comments on social media to disrupt religious harmony in society. The warning by Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar comes in the wake of Tuesdays riots in Bengaluru following a social media post. The commissioner, in a release, said perpetrators of such crimes will be booked by the cybercrime department.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:23 IST
The commissioner, in a release, said perpetrators of such crimes will be booked by the cybercrime department. Strict legal action will be taken against people who insult, criticise or hurt religious sentiments and post or spread such posts in social media.

Kumar advised the people to be very cautious before posting any comment on social media. D J Halli and adjoining areas in Bengaluru witnessed violence and arson as mobs went on a rampage on Tuesday night and three people were killed after police opened fire to disperse them.

The violence broke out over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy..

Videos

