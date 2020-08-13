DCW, Delhi Police rescue 2.5 month old girl, sold multiple times

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) with the assistance of Delhi Police rescued a two-and-a-half-month-old girl who was sold multiple times. Five people were arrested in this connection, police said. According to DCW, after getting information from ground centres of DCW (Mahila Panchayat), a team in collaboration with Delhi Police was created and several raids were conducted that lasted several hours last night.

Speaking to ANI, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "A two and a half-month-old girl was rescued by DCW along with Delhi Police. Being the third daughter, the father sold her for Rs 40,000. This girl has been sold four times." "Five people were arrested, out of which four are human traffickers. I appeal to Delhi Police to get to the bottom of this case as this is not the only child who was being trafficked. I think there is a huge human trafficking racket which should be busted," Maliwal added. (ANI)