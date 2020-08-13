Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCW, Delhi Police rescue 2.5 month old girl, sold multiple times

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) with the assistance of Delhi Police rescued a two-and-a-half-month-old girl who was sold multiple times. Five people were arrested in this connection, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:40 IST
DCW, Delhi Police rescue 2.5 month old girl, sold multiple times
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) with the assistance of Delhi Police rescued a two-and-a-half-month-old girl who was sold multiple times. Five people were arrested in this connection, police said. According to DCW, after getting information from ground centres of DCW (Mahila Panchayat), a team in collaboration with Delhi Police was created and several raids were conducted that lasted several hours last night.

Speaking to ANI, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "A two and a half-month-old girl was rescued by DCW along with Delhi Police. Being the third daughter, the father sold her for Rs 40,000. This girl has been sold four times." "Five people were arrested, out of which four are human traffickers. I appeal to Delhi Police to get to the bottom of this case as this is not the only child who was being trafficked. I think there is a huge human trafficking racket which should be busted," Maliwal added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

German yields track U.S. Treasuries to hit 5-week high

Euro zone yields rose, with German 10-year borrowing costs hitting five-week highs as global bond markets tracked a rise in Treasury yields before a record U.S. bond auctionA deluge of new debt in the United States, with sales of 112 billio...

Haryana Cabinet increases penalty on those encroaching panchayat lands

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the penalty on those encroaching panchayat landsThe Cabinet, which met here in the evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accorded approval to the amendment ...

Shriram Transport Finance Q1 net profit falls 50 pc to Rs 320 cr

Shriram Transport Finance Company STFC on Thursday reported nearly 50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 320.06 crore in the first quarter ended June. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 634.25 crore in the same quarter...

White House report lauds U.S. economic response to coronavirus crisis

Increased transfer payments and expanded liquidity measures aimed at companies should help buffer U.S. households and businesses from the worst of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic in coming months, the White House C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020