Ongoing infra projects in Amaravati will be completed: AP govt

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it would complete the ongoing infrastructure projects in Amaravati, which it is seeking to make only the Legislative Capital of the state. The announcement came on the eve of a crucial hearing in the High Court on the controversial three capitals issue.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy convened a meeting of the newly-constituted Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority and enquired about the status of the projects. A release from the CMO said he asked the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for completion of the ongoing works in Amaravati area.

He wanted the AMRDA and Finance Department officials to sit and workout a plan for mobilisation of resources to complete the works. The Chief Minister also asked the AMRDA officials to complete the proposed Happy Nest, a housing project, in Amaravati, the release added.

Municipal Administration Minister Bosta Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and AMRDA Commissioner P Lakshmi Narasimham attended the meeting.