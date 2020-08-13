Odisha Finance Service officer held on graft charge

A senior Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Thursday for allegedly amassing huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of over Rs 3 crore. Ajaya Kumar Das, Financial Advisor-cum-Special Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, was arrested after vigilance officers carried out searches in seven places, including his office chamber and residence since Wednesday, a vigilance statement said.

His residential house at Tankapani Road, Bhubaneswar, two flats here, a flat at Puri, a double-storied building at Balasore, out house at Nuagaon, Bhubaneswar and office chamber at Bhubaneswar were searched the officers of Vigilance, it said. In course of search and inventory, Das was found in possession of assets worth Rs.2,58,91,427/- including two double-storied buildings, a single-storied building, four flats, nine plots, two four wheelers and 2 two-wheelers.

Deposits in different banks, investment in Sahara India, gold over 1.1 Kg, silver ornaments, cash over 2.5 Lakhs and costly household articles also came to light during search, it said. In addition to these, huge deposits worth Rs.81,53,611/- were made by Das in different insurance policies.

After search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of the senior OFS officer was calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs.3,00,79,538/. As Das was found in possession of huge disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily, a case was registered against him and his spouse under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 for detailed investigation, the statement said.

In course of investigation, Das was arrested on Thursday and investigation of the case is in progress, it added..