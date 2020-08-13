1 crore tap connections provided under Jal Jeevan Mission in current year: Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said one crore households have been provided with tap connections in the current year. He said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over one lakh connections are provided everyday since Unlock 1. "#JalJeevanMission #Achievement. As on today, one Crore households have been provided with tap connections in the current year, as a result of relentless efforts by States/ UTs. Since unlock-1, over 1 lakh connections are provided everyday! @PMOIndia @gssjodhpur @paramiyer," he said in a tweet

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages to provide piped water to every rural household by 2024.