Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt approves DPR for metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to key areas in Gurugram

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:13 IST
Haryana govt approves DPR for metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to key areas in Gurugram
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To provide metro rail connectivity to the residents of old Gurugram, the Haryana government on Thursday accorded approval for a final detailed project report (DPR) of metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to various important locations in the industrial city. The total length of the corridor shall be about 28.80 km, consisting of 27 elevated stations with six interchange stations involving a cost of Rs 6,821.13 crore, an official statement said after a cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh.

"This link would start at HUDA City Centre (Gurugram) and move towards Sector 45, Cyber Park, District Shopping Centre, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension….and finally merge in existing metro network of Rapid Metrorail Gurugram, at Moulsar Avenue station near Cyber City," the statement said. This Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project will connect maximum parts of Gurugram city. It will interchange with MRTS corridor at Subhash Chowk, with a bus stand at Sector 10, with a railway station at Sector 5 and with the Rapid Metro at Moulsar Avenue station.

The MRTS corridor at Subhash Chowk will interchange with the yellow line at HUDA City Centre and provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi. It will also interchange with Regional Rapid Transit System stations at Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 22 and provide connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi on one side and on Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror (SNB), Rajasthan on the other side.

These linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in the National Capital Region (NCR), it said. In another cabinet decision, the state government has decided to give honorarium to the retirees of the government aided schools, who retired between July, 28, 1988 to May 10, 1998 through the scheme to be called Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya honorarium scheme.

As per the decision, a retired principal will get an honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month, headmaster will get Rs 18,000 per month, and lecturer will get an honorarium of Rs 16,000 per month while masters including of Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu will get Rs 14,000 per month. Junior basic teachers, drawing teachers/physical training instructors, cutting and tailoring teachers will get an honorarium of Rs. 12,000 per month.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between on Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israels annexation of ...

CBI, ED should be allowed to continue probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said the CBI in its submission filed in the apex co...

Vaani Kapoor picks 'Vicky Donor' as her favourite movie of Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Vaani Kapoor who is all set to play Ayushmann Khurranas love interest in director Abhishek Kapoors untitled film, shared on Thursday that her favourite performance by Khurrana is in his debut film Vicky Donor. Ayushman is one of the m...

Bengal: 10 police officers to get CM's medal

The West Bengal government announced of Thursday that ten senior officers will be given the Chief Ministers Police Medal on the Independence day in recognition of their services. Four senior officers will be awarded the Chief Ministers Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020