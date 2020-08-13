Haryana govt approves DPR for metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to key areas in Gurugram

To provide metro rail connectivity to the residents of old Gurugram, the Haryana government on Thursday accorded approval for a final detailed project report (DPR) of metro rail connection from HUDA City Centre to various important locations in the industrial city. The total length of the corridor shall be about 28.80 km, consisting of 27 elevated stations with six interchange stations involving a cost of Rs 6,821.13 crore, an official statement said after a cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh.

"This link would start at HUDA City Centre (Gurugram) and move towards Sector 45, Cyber Park, District Shopping Centre, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai village, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension….and finally merge in existing metro network of Rapid Metrorail Gurugram, at Moulsar Avenue station near Cyber City," the statement said. This Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project will connect maximum parts of Gurugram city. It will interchange with MRTS corridor at Subhash Chowk, with a bus stand at Sector 10, with a railway station at Sector 5 and with the Rapid Metro at Moulsar Avenue station.

The MRTS corridor at Subhash Chowk will interchange with the yellow line at HUDA City Centre and provide direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi. It will also interchange with Regional Rapid Transit System stations at Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 22 and provide connectivity up to Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi on one side and on Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror (SNB), Rajasthan on the other side.

These linkages will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system in the National Capital Region (NCR), it said. In another cabinet decision, the state government has decided to give honorarium to the retirees of the government aided schools, who retired between July, 28, 1988 to May 10, 1998 through the scheme to be called Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya honorarium scheme.

As per the decision, a retired principal will get an honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month, headmaster will get Rs 18,000 per month, and lecturer will get an honorarium of Rs 16,000 per month while masters including of Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu will get Rs 14,000 per month. Junior basic teachers, drawing teachers/physical training instructors, cutting and tailoring teachers will get an honorarium of Rs. 12,000 per month.