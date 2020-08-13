Left Menu
Committees set up to record grievances of residents against liquor stores in Ghaziabad

With growing protests against newly opened liquor shops in residential colonies, the Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday constituted two committees to hear out grievances and look at possible alternative locations.

With growing protests against newly opened liquor shops in residential colonies, the Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday constituted two committees to hear out grievances and look at possible alternative locations. Additional district magistrate (ADM-City), SP (City) and the district excise officer would head the committee in the city area while the additional district magistrate (executive), SP (Rural) and district excise officer would oversee the committee in rural areas, Ghazaiabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The committees would inspect the location of newly opened liquor vends in areas where the residents have staged protests and decide on shifting the locations of the wine shops. The two committees have been asked to submit detailed reports within a week, DM Pandey added.

