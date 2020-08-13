Left Menu
5 NIA officers awarded 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2020

Five National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers have been awarded the prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Five National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers have been awarded the prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2020. Among the NIA officers who have been awarded the prestigious medal is Vikram Mukundrao Khalate, IPS, SP, NIA, Mumbai Branch, who investigated the first-ever case registered under the Anti-Hijacking Act 2016 in India and secured the conviction of the accused. The accused has been sentenced life imprisonment with Rs 5 crores of fine.

Another recipient is Dhan Ram Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), NIA, Guwahati who investigated the case of ambush on ROP of 4th Assam Rifle in District-Chandel, Manipur. Three accused persons of PLA were arrested in the said attack. The officer also investigated the case of Hojai (Assam) module of Hizbul Mujahideen. The investigation of the case stretched from Assam to J&K and it took meticulous tracing of old records of mobiles used by the accused to connect all dots pertaining to travel, harbourers, handlers, financiers etc. Charge-sheet against the accused was filed within 45 days of taking over the case.

A. P Shoukkathali, Additional SP, Kochi Branch Office is another recipient of the medal. He investigated "Omar Al Hindi-Kanakamala ISIS Module" Case and arrested six accused persons from Kanakamala in Kannur District who were involved in the conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks on behalf of ISIS/Daish in South India. After completing the investigation, he filed charge-sheet against nine accused persons and was instrumental in supporting a successful trial that led to the conviction of the accused persons. Another recipient of the medal is C Radhakrishna Pillai, Deputy SP, Kochi who investigated the SIMI Wagamon Camp Case. The investigation of the case was a challenge as the accused persons were from different parts of the country and had camouflaged their identities. Sustained investigation resulted in identification of 38 participants of the SIMI camp. The association of the accused persons with the proscribed terrorist organisation, Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was established. The Special NIA Court, Ernakulam pronounced the judgment and convicted 18 accused persons.

Anil Kumar, Deputy SP, NIA, New Delhi is another recipient of the medal. He investigated the case related to the activities of banned terrorist organisation KYKL in the State of Manipur and West Bengal. Due to his contribution, associates and supporters of KYKL were identified and arrested, and NIA attached the proceeds of terrorism worth Rs 5 crore (approx.) in the States of West Bengal and Assam. (ANI)

