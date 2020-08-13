Vikram Doraiswami appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh

Vikram Doraiswami appointed as new envoy to BangladeshPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:07 IST
Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as India's next envoy to Bangladesh.
Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organizations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the external affairs ministry said in a press release.
Doraiswami succeeds Riva Ganguly Das in Dhaka.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikram Doraiswami
- India
- Bangladesh
- Delhi
- Riva Ganguly Das
- Dhaka
ALSO READ
Indian-American group commits USD 10M to support community members in US elections
Plutko helps Indians to sweep of White Sox
Indian-origin brothers succumb to COVID-19 in South Africa
Running for US Senate to make a different kind of difference: Indian-American surgeon
1,77,43,740 samples tested for COVID-19 in India till July 28: ICMR