Vikram Doraiswami appointed as new envoy to Bangladesh

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as India's next envoy to Bangladesh.

Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organizations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the external affairs ministry said in a press release.

Doraiswami succeeds Riva Ganguly Das in Dhaka.