Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake followers racket: 3 officials of Qyuki Digital questioned

Gokhale allegedly told the police that Rapper Badshah's transactions with the firm were being handled by Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director of Qyuki who died in a bike accident in June, and the Chief Finance Officer and Video Network Manager can throw light on it. So on Thursday, all three including Gokhale were summoned to the crime branch and questioned.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:35 IST
Fake followers racket: 3 officials of Qyuki Digital questioned

The Mumbai Police on Thursday recorded the statements of two more officials of Qyuki Digital Private Limited alongwith its Chief Operating Officer Sagar Gokhale in the fake social media followers case. Chief Finance Officer and Video Network Manager of Qyuki were called to the crime branch and questioned, an official said.

In his statement on Wednesday, Gokhale had told police that he did not have the specific information which the crime branch wanted, the police official said. Gokhale allegedly told the police that Rapper Badshah's transactions with the firm were being handled by Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director of Qyuki who died in a bike accident in June, and the Chief Finance Officer and Video Network Manager can throw light on it.

So on Thursday, all three including Gokhale were summoned to the crime branch and questioned. They sought time to submit certain documents and were asked to come again on August 18.

Rapper Badshah, who was questioned earlier, has been again called for enquiry on August 17, the police official said. The crime branch is probing a racket which allegedly created fake social media profiles and sold bogus `followers' to celebrities, artists and social media `influencers'.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Palestinian calls Israeli-UAE deal "sell-out"

A veteran Palestinian negotiator on Thursday called the Israeli-United Arab Emirates normalisation agreement a complete sell-out of the Palestinians. Under the U.S.-brokered agreement - the first between Israel and an Arab Gulf State - Isra...

Mets' McNeil carted off field vs. Nationals

New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil was carted off the field on Thursday afternoon after colliding with the wall while making a catch to end the top of the first inning against the visiting Washington Nationals. McNeil, who was playing in ...

Observe Chaturmas by staying at home: Darda

Nagpur, Aug 13 PTIPresident of the Akhil Bhartiya Sakal Jain Samaj, Vijay Darda, on Thursday appealed to the Jain community to observe the holy period of Chaturmas by staying at home in view of the coronavirus. The appeal was made at an onl...

LG Electronics to donate Rs 1 cr to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, LG Electronics India on Thursday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund AFFDF for the welfare of war widows and disabled servicemen. In a statement, the company said the fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020