Fake followers racket: 3 officials of Qyuki Digital questioned

The Mumbai Police on Thursday recorded the statements of two more officials of Qyuki Digital Private Limited alongwith its Chief Operating Officer Sagar Gokhale in the fake social media followers case. Chief Finance Officer and Video Network Manager of Qyuki were called to the crime branch and questioned, an official said.

In his statement on Wednesday, Gokhale had told police that he did not have the specific information which the crime branch wanted, the police official said. Gokhale allegedly told the police that Rapper Badshah's transactions with the firm were being handled by Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director of Qyuki who died in a bike accident in June, and the Chief Finance Officer and Video Network Manager can throw light on it.

So on Thursday, all three including Gokhale were summoned to the crime branch and questioned. They sought time to submit certain documents and were asked to come again on August 18.

Rapper Badshah, who was questioned earlier, has been again called for enquiry on August 17, the police official said. The crime branch is probing a racket which allegedly created fake social media profiles and sold bogus `followers' to celebrities, artists and social media `influencers'.