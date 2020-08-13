UP: Man, son shot dead by village head's husband

A man and his son were shot dead on Thursday evening allegedly by the husband of the head of Rashulpur Dudhar village, police said. Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said the incident took place at a party in the house of the village head to which Hirlalal Yadav and his son Tej Yadav were invited. During the party, the village head's husband, Lalbahadur Yadav, had a quarrel with Hiralal and he opened fire. While Hiralal died on the spot, his son was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.

He said both Lalbahadur and Hiralal had a criminal background and probe is on in the matter. After the incident, heavy police force was deployed in the village, the official said,adding an FIR was lodged in the matter.