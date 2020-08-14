Two killed, three injured after boulders hit vehicles in Himachal's Mandi

Two people were killed and three others were injured after boulders hit three vehicles near Hanogi temple in Mandi on Friday morning. As per the police, the vehicles were en route to Kullu to supply essential goods, including vegetables.

"Two people have been killed and three others injured after Boulders hit three vehicles including a truck on NH3 near Hanogi temple in Mandi district due to landslide early morning today. These vehicles en route to Kullu were to supply essential goods and vegetables. They were stopped for a while. At the time landslide hit the vehicles," Mandi Police SP Gurudev Chand Sharma said. In the meantime, the Sainj-Larji state highway was blocked at Pagal Nala due to heavy overnight rains that caused flooding in the Kullu district. The highway connects 15 village Panchayats of the district. (ANI)