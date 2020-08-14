Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Nowgam
Terrorists attacked a police party in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Friday.ANI | Nowgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:13 IST
Terrorists attacked a police party in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Friday.
The attack came a day ahead of Independence Day. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.
