Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Nowgam

Terrorists attacked a police party in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Friday.

The attack came a day ahead of Independence Day. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.