Body found hanging from tree in Gr Noida, suicide suspected
A 32-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday and police said it could be a case of suicide. He worked as a motor mechanic, police said. “We received an information around 7.45 am that a body has been found hanging from a tree near the village crematorium.PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:16 IST
A 32-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday and police said it could be a case of suicide. Ayyub Khan, a resident of Deri Maccha in Badalpur, used his shirt to hang himself. He worked as a motor mechanic, police said.
“We received an information around 7.45 am that a body has been found hanging from a tree near the village crematorium. It appears he hanged himself in an inebriated state. He was an alcoholic," a police official said. The official said preliminary investigation did not suggest any rivalry or enmity.
The body has been sent for post mortem, police said..
