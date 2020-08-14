Body found hanging from tree in Gr Noida, suicide suspected

A 32-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday and police said it could be a case of suicide. Ayyub Khan, a resident of Deri Maccha in Badalpur, used his shirt to hang himself. He worked as a motor mechanic, police said.

“We received an information around 7.45 am that a body has been found hanging from a tree near the village crematorium. It appears he hanged himself in an inebriated state. He was an alcoholic," a police official said. The official said preliminary investigation did not suggest any rivalry or enmity.

The body has been sent for post mortem, police said..