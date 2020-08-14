Family alleges 9-year-old girl raped, killed by neighbour

The family of a nine-year-old girl has alleged that the minor was raped and killed by their neighbour in Chandausi area of Sambhal district, officials said Friday. The girl had gone missing after visting the neighbour's home Thursday morning and the family members were looking for her since, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

Early Friday, the neighbour was seen carrying a sack, the circle officer said. The body of the girl was recovered when the sack was checked, Kumar said.

The neighbour has been arrested. The girl's father has alleged that she was killed after being raped.

SP Yamuna Prasad said the neighbour told police he killed her as he was angry with the girl as she had pushed his two-year-old son on Raksha Bandhan. The SP said whether the girl was raped would be clear after a post-mortem examination.