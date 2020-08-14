TN CM flags off LED vehicles for COVID-19 awareness

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday flagged off LED screen mounted vehicles to broadcast short films and launched a drive to distribute pamphlets, both initiatives to create awareness on coronavirusamong the people here.

Updated: 14-08-2020
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday flagged off LED screen mounted vehicles to broadcast short films and launched a drive to distribute pamphlets, both initiatives to create awareness on coronavirusamong the people here. Continuing with several ongoing initiatives to fight against COVID-19, Palaniswami inaugurated the awareness campaign by 30 small size cargo vans with big screens, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Two vehicles would be deployed in each of the 15 zones of the city, a government release said. The Chief Minister's address on virus awareness, and short films from the Health department and GCC would be broadcast to help people understand better about the pathogen and stay safe by following norms.

Palaniswami launched a drive to distribute awareness pamphlets to people on COVID-19, dengue and the need for rainwater harvesting structures in view of the onset of monsoon. The leaflets would be given to the people by 12,000 field workers of the GCC who are engaged in daily door to door survey to detect flu like symptoms.

Ten lakh brochures would be distributed for COVID-19, and an equal number for dengue and a similar count for saving rain water as well, it said. Of the 3.20 lakh people who have tested positive for coronavirus so far in Tamil Nadu, 1.13 lakh were from here as onThursday.

The Chief Minister also greeted about one lakh people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the metropolis through a recorded message sent to their mobile phones. The ongoing initiatives to tackle the virus spread includes500 to 550 fever camps on a daily basis here to aid early detection of people with symptoms so that they could be treated on time appropriately.

So far, the GCC has conducted 31,702 fever camps and 17.86 lakh people have been benefited..

