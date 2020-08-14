Left Menu
Govt constructing community facilitation centre at Batapora in Srinagar

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:09 IST
entral Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in Srinagar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area. Srinagar Municipal corporation(SMC) is carrying out the construction work for this centre, which can be utilized for wedding purposes and family gatherings.

"A hall was required here for conducting weddings and other public gathering events. People of this area would be benefitted. Some of the rooms are also available. Even, funeral prayers can also be held here hassle-free. I am thankful to SMC for taking this initiative," said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a local while speaking to ANI. "Our houses are small and it was difficult for us to manage people. Now after the construction of this centre, we can organise parties," said Javaid Bhat, another local.

"Earlier, there was no place for social gathering here. We had land, so we started the construction two years back. Due to covid19, it got delayed. This community facilitation centre has two halls and the next couple of months, this would be ready...People here are anxiously waiting for its completion so that they can utilise it," said Shafat Khan, Executive Engineer SMC.

