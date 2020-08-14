Left Menu
TN CM inaugurates dynamic lighting, Chennai flyovers get glitter

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:27 IST
A Rs 33 crore lighting project that will add shine to the flyovers in this metropolis was inaugurated on Friday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The dynamic lighting scheme would add a new glow to flyovers and subways at 37 places with a variety of colours, which are set to change seamlessly and also display a mix of impressive designs.

Marking the project launch at the Secretariat in the Fort St George premises, Palaniswami turned on the lighting system at the iconicNapier Bridge close to the Marina beachfront and thebusy Dr Radhakrishnan Salai flyover in the heart of the city. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated.

