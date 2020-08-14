Gadkari to virtually lay foundation stone for 13 highway projects in Manipur on Aug 17

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for 13 highway projects and inaugurate a road safety project in the northeastern state of Manipur on August 17. According to an official statement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Minister of State General (Retired) VK Singh, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a Road length of 316 kilometres, involving construction value of about Rs 3,000 crore. Paving the way for the development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in this NE State," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Friday. Among the highway projects are the four laning of Imphal-Moreh Section of NH-39 (NH-102) from km 330 to km 350 km, widening to two-lane with a hard shoulder of Churachandpur to Tuivai section of NH 102B and Pallel-Chandel section of NH-102C.

It will also include among other projects, the construction of Moreh bypass to two-lane with paved shoulder from km 421 to km 425 on NH-39. (ANI)