Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to virtually lay foundation stone for 13 highway projects in Manipur on Aug 17

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for 13 highway projects and inaugurate a road safety project in the northeastern state of Manipur on August 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:27 IST
Gadkari to virtually lay foundation stone for 13 highway projects in Manipur on Aug 17
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for 13 highway projects and inaugurate a road safety project in the northeastern state of Manipur on August 17. According to an official statement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will preside over the virtual function, to be attended by Minister of State General (Retired) VK Singh, several MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State.

"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a Road length of 316 kilometres, involving construction value of about Rs 3,000 crore. Paving the way for the development of Manipur, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in this NE State," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Friday. Among the highway projects are the four laning of Imphal-Moreh Section of NH-39 (NH-102) from km 330 to km 350 km, widening to two-lane with a hard shoulder of Churachandpur to Tuivai section of NH 102B and Pallel-Chandel section of NH-102C.

It will also include among other projects, the construction of Moreh bypass to two-lane with paved shoulder from km 421 to km 425 on NH-39. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

WPI inflation falls 0.58 pc in July, food prices spike

The wholesale price-based inflation stood at -0.58 pc in July, remaining in the negative zone for the fourth straight month even as vegetables and other food items turned costlier. WPI inflation in June was - 1.81 per cent, while for the mo...

BSE signs pact with Gujarat govt's iHub to help startups raise capital

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it has joined hands with iHub, an incubation setup established by the Gujarat government, to encourage and support startups in raising capital. Besides, the exchange will offer multiple benefits in ...

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement.

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube Statement....

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

New Zealand extended a lockdown in the countrys biggest city in response to the first national coronavirus outbreak in months, while Britons were rushing back from summer holidays in France ahead of the planned 14-day quarantine for all tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020