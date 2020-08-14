Left Menu
Chennai flyovers to glitter under dynamic lighting project

Several key flyovers and subways in this metropolis would soon sport dynamic lighting, displaying splashes of different hues to suit specific occasions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurating a Rs 33 crore beautification project.

Several key flyovers and subways in this metropolis would soon sport dynamic lighting, displaying splashes of different hues to suit specific occasions with Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday inaugurating a Rs 33 crore beautification project. The dynamic lighting system would illuminate flyovers and subways at 37 places with a variety of colours, which will change seamlessly, setting a new ambience and mood to suit occasions such as Independence Day.

Marking the project launch at the Secretariat in the Fort St George premises, he turned on the lighting system at the iconic Napier Bridge and the busy Dr Radhakrishnan Salai flyover. It was taken up to "enhance the appearance, look and feel of the bridges, flyovers and the city", the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said.

As many as 15 flyovers/Grade Separators one Road Over Bridge, 16 vehicular subways and five pedestrian subways will have the dynamic lighting, it said. The GCC, in a statement, said on special occasions like Independence Day the bridges can be lit up showcasing the tri-colour.

"On important occasions such as Autism Day, Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Glaucoma, Down Syndrome, etc, the bridges can be lit according to the colours that signify the causes and couldcreate awareness among the general public,"it said. The work of illuminating all the bridges has already started and will becompleted soon.

Once these locations are illuminated with dynamic lighting, it will enhance the beauty of the bridges and its surroundings, the GCC said. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated in the inaugural function.

