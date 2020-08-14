Andhra DGP, others inspect I-Day preparations at IGM Stadium in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), along with Krishna District's Collector and Commissioner of Vijayawada Police visited Indira Gandhi Municipal (IGM) Stadium in Vijayawada to inspect arrangements for Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang, Collector A Md Imtiaz, and Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu took the stock of the situation after insistent rains here since Thursday night made the stadium swampy.

Alternative arrangements are being made for the Independence Day celebrations. A road is being laid with concrete chips inside the stadium for conducting parade. (ANI)