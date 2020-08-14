Left Menu
Punjab CM takes students on tour of his office

State Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior government officials accompanied Singh in his office tour. The students had requested the chief minister to show them his office after the launch of the Punjab Smart Connect Scheme.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:14 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a group of students, whom he had met here at the launch of the smartphone scheme two days ago, on a tour of his office at the secretariat. He said it was heartening to see the students' enthusiasm and positivity.

"I was happy to take the young students whom I had met on #Captain SmartConnect launch event, on a tour of my Secretariat office (on Wednesday) to give them a glimpse of administration working," Singh said in a tweet on Friday. He also posted a video of the interaction with the students. State Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior government officials accompanied Singh in his office tour.

The students had requested the chief minister to show them his office after the launch of the Punjab Smart Connect Scheme. Singh in the video is seen giving the students an extensive tour of the secretariat, including the room where meetings are held.

The chief minister, who has also served in the Indian Army, guided a student who shared his interest to join the defence forces. "If anyone of you is interested to join politics, then he/she can sit over there," Singh said while pointing to his chair in the office.

Singh on Wednesday launched the 'Punjab Smart Connect Scheme' through video conferencing here on the occasion of Janmashtami and International Youth Day. He handed over smartphones to six Class 12 students.

The scheme will benefit a total of 1,74,015 Class 12 students of government schools in the first phase, which will be completed by November. Giving free smartphones to youths of the state was one of the key poll promises of the Congress during the 2017 assembly elections.

