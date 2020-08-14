2 JeM associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Two militant associates belonging to proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and explosive material recovered from their possession, police said on Friday. The militant associates were nabbed by security forces from the district's Tral area, a police spokesperson said.

They have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amirabad Tral and Mohammad Umer Tantray, a resident of Aripal Tral, he said. According to police records, the two were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to JeM terrorists besides transporting arms and ammunition to terrorists operating in Tral and Awantipora areas, he added.

Incriminating material, including explosive material, has been recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, he said.