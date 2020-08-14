Ghaziabad: 6 held with over 30 kg of ganja

Police have arrested six drug peddlers in two separate incidents and recovered over 30 kg of ganja from them, an official said here on Friday. In the first incident, those arrested were identified as Furkan, Gulfam, Salman, Jamil and Rahul. Their car in which they were carrying 31-kg ganja has also been seized, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma said they used to sell narcotics in cities falling under the National Capital Region. In the second incident, the Vijay Nagar police nabbed a drug peddler, identified as Nawab, alias Chotu, a native of Arthla village in Sahibabad. Police recovered 1.7 kg of ganza from him on Thursday night. All six drug peddlers were arrested during a special checking. They have been arrested under the NDPS Act, Verma added.