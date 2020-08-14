Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India best in world, fatality rate lowest: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:16 IST
Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India best in world, fatality rate lowest: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest.  Starting with only one laboratory for testing coronavirus samples, there are now more than 1,400 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said.  "We have done our best in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our recovery rate is the highest in the world whereas the fatality rate is the lowest," Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement

He paid tributes to 245 doctors, nurses and paramedical workers (corona warriors) who lost their lives while doing their duty.  Vardhan further stated that India is committed to eliminate TB from India by 2025, five years ahead of the global target set up by the WHO.  He added that the government is committed to commission 1.5 lakh wellness centers under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY programme in the country by the end of 2022

Vardhan also expressed his gratitude to the members of Delhi Medical Association for their sincere contribution in making the first 'Pulse Polio Campaign' successful in 1994.  Recalling DMA's contribution which helped in making India polio-free, the minister said, "There has not been even a single case of polio during the last nine years." PTI PLB AAR

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Italian Open brought forward as ATP revises 2020 calendar

Next months Italian Open in Rome will be held a week earlier than scheduled following the cancellation of the Madrid Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body of mens tennis ATP said on Friday.The ATP announced several updates t...

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Floridas Tuesday primary elecTion, despite weeks of criticizing the practice. Ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago...

Michael Bloomberg, John Legend, Billie Eilish added as Democratic convention takes shape

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Common and Billy Porter are among the musical artists who will perform at next weeks Democratic National Convention, officials said on Friday, while billionaire former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wil...

Ghaziabad: Police file charge sheet against 10 in scribe murder case

The Vijay Nagar police of Ghaziabad has filed a charge sheet in a court against 10 people in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi, an official said on Friday. Thirty-five-year-old Joshi, a journalist with a local Hindi daily, was at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020