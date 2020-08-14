Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India best in world, fatality rate lowest: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that India has done its best in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and that its recovery rate for coronavirus patients is highest in the world, whereas the fatality rate is the lowest. Starting with only one laboratory for testing coronavirus samples, there are now more than 1,400 laboratories in the country, Vardhan said as he virtually joined the 106th foundation day celebrations of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA), an official statement said. "We have done our best in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our recovery rate is the highest in the world whereas the fatality rate is the lowest," Vardhan was quoted as saying in the statement

He paid tributes to 245 doctors, nurses and paramedical workers (corona warriors) who lost their lives while doing their duty. Vardhan further stated that India is committed to eliminate TB from India by 2025, five years ahead of the global target set up by the WHO. He added that the government is committed to commission 1.5 lakh wellness centers under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY programme in the country by the end of 2022

Vardhan also expressed his gratitude to the members of Delhi Medical Association for their sincere contribution in making the first 'Pulse Polio Campaign' successful in 1994. Recalling DMA's contribution which helped in making India polio-free, the minister said, "There has not been even a single case of polio during the last nine years." PTI PLB AAR