Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next few months critical in bid to revive country's economy: Niti Aayog VC

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The next few months will be "critical" for the country in the bid to revive economic activity and further fiscal measures may be warranted to ensure that recovery gathers pace, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:22 IST
Next few months critical in bid to revive country's economy: Niti Aayog VC

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The next few months will be "critical" for the country in the bid to revive economic activity and further fiscal measures may be warranted to ensure that recovery gathers pace, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday. He also noted that while early signs of economic recovery are encouraging, sustainability of this recovery will be key.

"The 'next few months' will be critical for India as well in the bid to revive economic activity. "... the downside risks are still very real. Further fiscal measures may be warranted to ensure that the recovery gathers pace and does not peter out," he wrote in Niti Aayog's newsletter 'arthNITI'.

In May, the government announced a nearly Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package to help over the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. India's economy grew 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. For the current financial year, various global and domestic agencies have projected a sharp contraction of the domestic economy.

On a year-on-year basis, most of the high frequency indicators are still in negative territory, Kumar said, adding that the fiscal deficit is expected to widen significantly. Yet, data for June seems to suggest there are some green shoots visible, he said.

The Niti Aayog Vice Chairman noted that a global economic contraction is on the cards, the magnitude of which is undergoing constant revision. "The same is true for India. Economic activity was at a virtual standstill in April and May. And this was reflected in all high frequency indicators of the economy," he said.

Kumar also pointed out that India has taken several decisive steps apart from monetary and fiscal easing to boost the economy. "An ambitious vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat has been laid out by the Prime Minister. Realising this vision will entail leveraging India's advantages relative to the world," he noted.

Further, Kumar said that countries are also taking on more and more debt as they announce stimulus packages to battle the economic crisis. "With government debt levels at historic highs, and interest rates at historic lows, credit-driven growth is likely to be modest at best," he said.

However, Kumar said the price of gold indicates a flight to safe asset choices to protect wealth. "As prices of gold continue to rise, we also need to watch out for inflation in asset prices relative to consumer prices, as the market is currently awash with liquidity.

"The world can ill afford a financial crisis on top of an economic one," he added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on FridayPolice also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morni...

MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

The collections of microfinance institutions MFIs, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the coronavirus lockdown, rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July on account of gradual lifting of restrictions, says a report. Collections ...

Central government responded effectively to coronavirus challenge: President Kovind

Noting that the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it responded effectively and well in time and the country has succeeded in containing the magnitude of ...

Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the worlds first COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020