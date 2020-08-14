Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 540 new COVID cases reported in J&K, tally rises to 27,489

With 540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the tally of coronavirus cases reached to 27,489 in the Union Territory on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:38 IST
With 540 new COVID cases reported in J&K, tally rises to 27,489
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the tally of coronavirus cases reached to 27,489 in the Union Territory on Friday. The Union Territory administration informed that 119 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 421 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 520 patients have died as of August 14, stated the media bulletin by the administration. People are informed that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining the physical distance of at least 2 metres from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquettes and hygiene, added the bulletin. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. government watchdog says top homeland security appointments were improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. The U.S. Government Accountability Office GAO found that the appoin...

iQuest merges with Nagarro's unit in Romania

Digital engineering and technology solutions firm Nagarro and software development company iQuest -- both members of the German group Allgeier SE -- on Friday announced merger of their operations in Romania. This merged entity will bring to...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 drifts from record levels as retail sales slow

Wall Street was muted on Friday, with the SP 500 slipping from near record highs, as a slowdown in domestic retail sales growth added to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bil...

Pompeo urges unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday called for the world to unite around a long-shot American bid to indefinitely extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran. As members of the UN Security Council voted remotely on a US resolution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020