With 540 new COVID cases reported in J&K, tally rises to 27,489

With 540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the tally of coronavirus cases reached to 27,489 in the Union Territory on Friday. The Union Territory administration informed that 119 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 421 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 520 patients have died as of August 14, stated the media bulletin by the administration. People are informed that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining the physical distance of at least 2 metres from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquettes and hygiene, added the bulletin. (ANI)