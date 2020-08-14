22-year-old married woman commits suicide in Latur district

A newly married woman committed suicide due to alleged harassment by in-laws in Udgir tehsil of Latur district, the police said on Friday. Mehandi Andhare (22), resident of Hangarga village, died at a hospital in Udgir on August 11, said a police official.

According to complainant Govind Jadhav, her father, she married Prashant Vinayak Andhare, who serves in the Army, on April 16, 2020. He had given gold and house utensils worth Rs 8 lakh as dowry at the time of marriage, he said.

After Mehandi's husband left for his posting in Ladakh, her in-laws began harassing her and suspected her character, Jadhav said in the complaint. On August 11, Prashant's sister Rupali called Jadhav and told her that Mehandi was unwell.

When he rushed to meet her, Mehandi allegedly told him that she had consumed poison to end life because of the harassment by in-laws. She died at a hospital at Udgir on the same day.

The Udgir rural police have registered a case for abetment of suicide against the victim's in-laws, the official said, adding that further probe was on..