Pune's industrial units 'not reporting' COVID-19 cases

The Pune district administration will issue notices to the industrial units in rural parts as there are complaints that such establishments are not informing the authorities about the COVID-19 cases found there, an official said on Friday. There are complaints that in spiteof the occurrence of the COVID-19 cases in the industrial units, they are not intimating the administration it," he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:48 IST
The Pune district administration will issue notices to the industrial units in rural parts as there are complaints that such establishments are not informing the authorities about the COVID-19 cases found there, an official said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao expressed concerns over the rising infection count in the rural parts of the district and said efforts are on to ramp up the health care facilities in the district.

"The prevalence of infection has increased in the industrial belt located in rural parts of Pune. There are complaints that in spiteof the occurrence of the COVID-19 cases in the industrial units, they are not intimating the administration it," he said. Notices under the Epidemic Act will be issued to all the industrial units in rural parts of Pune and a strict warning will be issued for compliance of the rules and regulations laid down by the government and the ICMR.

"The industrial units have to report the cases, they are supposed to follow all the rules to protect their employees from COVID-19. If the units are found to be negligent and not intimating the cases from their units, action will be taken under the Act," he added. He said complaints are also coming that private hospitals in rural parts were not sincere enough in terms of the treatment of patients.

"There are complaints about the unavailability of beds and over-charging by hospitals. So we will bring all the private hospitals in centralised bed-allocation system and flying squads will be formed to address the issue of overcharging," he said. Rao said the administration plans to launch a special drive to create awareness about plasma donation in the city from Saturday.

"During the meeting held today, the issue about people not coming forward to donate plasma was raised," he said, adding that so far, 500 plasma units have been donated so far. "Of the 157 people who were administered the plasma, seven died. So even this therapy is not a panacea. However, the results are encouraging if given on time," he said.

Rao added that by August 19, two jumbo facilities will become functional..

