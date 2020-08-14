Stones thrown at Minorities Bhavan

Window panes of the Maulana Azad Minorities Bhavan at Pandeshwar in the city were damaged in stone pelting by unidentified miscreants late Thursday night, police sources said. The incident came to light Friday morning.

Three window panes of the building were broken in the stone pelting. Based on a complaint from the taluk extension officer of the minorities department, Mangaluru South police have registered a case and begun investigations.

City police commissioner Vikash Kumar and other police officials visited the spot. Police security has been provided to the building.

A strict vigil is being maintained in the city by the police against the backdrop of the recent violence in Bengaluru.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.