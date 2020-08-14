Left Menu
NITI Aayog and NASSCOM launch ‘ATL AI Step Up Module’ for students

The AI Step-up Module provides a comprehensive set of learning it yourself Advanced modules to those who wish to expand their knowledge base after becoming familiar with the basics of the AI discipline through the AI base module. 

Updated: 14-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:56 IST
Speaking on the importance of introducing AI to school students, CEO NITI Aayog Mr Amitabh Kant said the AI step-up module is the future of this country as it targets the youth which in itself is path-breaking. Image Credit: Twitter(@nasscom)

After a successful launch of a unique initiative to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) to schools through 'ATL AI Modules', Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog in collaboration with NASSCOM launched the 'ATL AI Step Up Module' for students on the eve of India's Independence Day in order to drive AI education and innovation to the next level in schools across the country.

This module is the next step in bringing AI to Indian classrooms and is a successor to the AI Base module launched in February this year. The AI Step-up Module provides a comprehensive set of learning it yourself Advanced modules to those who wish to expand their knowledge base after becoming familiar with the basics of the AI discipline through the AI base module.

With this new launch, through hands-on projects and activities, the step-up module encourages a deeper understanding of AI which can be applied in the real world. The module is designed in an attractive graphical manner that is comprehensible for all students belonging to rural and urban areas.

Meanwhile, the step-up module needs no previous knowledge and introduces the concepts to students from the basics using interactive tools and activities so as to keep their attention undivided. Moreover, the objective of this module is to challenge students and create opportunities in the coming years making students the Changemakers and torchbearers of innovation.

Speaking on the importance of introducing AI to school students, CEO NITI Aayog Mr Amitabh Kant said the AI step-up module is the future of this country as it targets the youth which in itself is path-breaking. "Actually, this launch is on the very critical day as India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day and I am glad to announce on the eve of Independence Day this ATL AI step-up module by NITI Aayog through AIM for students of this nation. AI is really the future for our children and it is the truly unique endeavour by AIM and NASSCOM," he said.

He urged young India to take this opportunity positively and explore the module to create valuable solutions which would pave way for the country to truly become Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the virtual launch, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission Mr R Ramanan said that this first-ever Industry government academia initiative has received a huge response from students by the introduction of a base module and now AIM, NITI Aayog and NASSCOM is proud to launch its step-up module. Inputs from leading academic institutions including IITs have contributed to the development of these modules.

"The Base module was specifically devised considering students as young as 12 years of age, with absolutely no prior background of AI to ignite curiosity on AI in their young minds and to contribute to the ecosystem of innovation. Step up module has been exquisitely designed and presented to involve young students across the country to induce inclusive learning and to empower youngsters of our country to create AI integrated innovations," he added.

Sharing her views NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said "The rapid advancement of technology, such as AI and Robotics, has penetrated all industries, including education. As the world gets transformed with innovation, it is hearting to see how the youth of our country are acquiring great fondness towards the digital method of studying and adopting Artificial Intelligence in it," she asserted.

She further added that with the aim of the introduction of digital literacy, coding, and computational thinking, these modules can empower young people to meaningfully interact with AI-based technologies and bolster learning. Skills such as logical thinking, critical thinking and problem-solving skills are going to be the most important skills for success in professional life in the coming decade.

The module is a directed step by the government of India in building citizens and a workforce that is aware of AI and can work with AI. It has been created keeping the age group of its intended audience in mind so that they can be easily understood by any individual who has just been exposed to the idea of AI.

The AI Step-Up module would be available for all students across the country and could be accessed at https://aim.gov.in/Lets_learn_AI_StepUp_Module.pdf

The virtual launch today was attended by officials of AIM, NITI Aayog, NASSCOM, Industry Partners and Academia

(With Inputs from PIB)

