Pb: 2 miscreants hoist Khalistani flag in Moga; CM asks police to take action

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the police to take strict action against the miscreants, an official release said here. “Some get emotionally swayed by such vicious propaganda,” he cautioned “You try to come to Punjab and I will teach you a lesson,” the chief minister dared Pannu, adding that any attempt to disturb the state's peace would be dealt with an iron hand.

Two miscreants hoisted the Khalistani flag on top of the Moga administrative complex on Friday even as Punjab Police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone giving information about the duo. Police have also released the CCTV grabs of the duo. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the police to take strict action against the miscreants, an official release said here. Singh appealed to youngsters not to get swayed by the vicious propaganda of anti-India elements like terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and his Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). "Some get emotionally swayed by such vicious propaganda," he cautioned

"You try to come to Punjab and I will teach you a lesson," the chief minister dared Pannu, adding that any attempt to disturb the state's peace would be dealt with an iron hand. Singh said he had directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure that the two miscreants identified in the Moga incident are arrested at the earliest so that deterrent action can be taken against them, as per the law. Reacting to Pannu's call for raising black flags to mark India's Independence Day, the chief minister said the Punjabis in India were prosperous people and were not interested in indulging in such acts at the behest of someone sitting in Canada or the US

"Why should they (the people of Punjab) do it, if you have the guts you come and do it," he dared Pannu, adding that if the SFJ leader wanted he could make his Khalistan at the place where he was hiding out. "Pannu does not even look like a Punjabi, and does all this only for extracting money," he warned the youth.

