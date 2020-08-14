4 houses damaged following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
At least four houses were damaged due to continuous rains since last night in Dharchula.ANI | Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:50 IST
At least four houses were damaged due to continuous rains since last night in Dharchula.
The houses were damaged in Naogaon and Phulbasti area. The roads have been blocked due to landslide incident earlier in Phulbasti. The debris have blocked the road.
"Four houses have been damaged. People have been shifted and food items have been distributed. We have asked irrigation dept to use sandbags to stop the flow of water caused by heavy rains," said Anil Kumar Shukla, SDM Dharchula. (ANI)
