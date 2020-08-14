Gujarat rains: HM Amit Shah speaks to CM, assures help
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains and waterlogging in the state. He further said, "14 teams of NDRF have been kept on alert in the state and if necessary, more teams will also be sent immediately." Heavy rainfall inundated several parts of Gujarat on Friday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains and waterlogging in the state. He said 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on alert in the state and more will be sent if needed.
"I have talked to state Chief Minister @vijayrupanibjp ji and the chief secretary about the excessive waterlogging caused by heavy rains in some districts of Gujarat and ensured all possible help from the Centre," the Union minister said in a tweet in Hindi. He further said, "14 teams of NDRF have been kept on alert in the state and if necessary, more teams will also be sent immediately." Heavy rainfall inundated several parts of Gujarat on Friday. The rain is likely to continue for the next few days, according to the regional weather forecasting centre.
At least 225 roads, including 12 state highways, were closed following a heavy spell of rains in many parts of the state over the last two days, the Gujarat government said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Gujarat
- Vijay Rupani
- National Disaster Response Force
ALSO READ
Tilak's belief in Indian language, culture reflected in new education policy: Amit Shah
I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves: Amit Shah.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi.
My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors, says Amit Shah after testing positive for COVID-19.
Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus