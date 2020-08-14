Left Menu
Gujarat rains: HM Amit Shah speaks to CM, assures help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains and waterlogging in the state. He further said, "14 teams of NDRF have been kept on alert in the state and if necessary, more teams will also be sent immediately." Heavy rainfall inundated several parts of Gujarat on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains and waterlogging in the state. He said 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on alert in the state and more will be sent if needed.

"I have talked to state Chief Minister @vijayrupanibjp ji and the chief secretary about the excessive waterlogging caused by heavy rains in some districts of Gujarat and ensured all possible help from the Centre," the Union minister said in a tweet in Hindi. He further said, "14 teams of NDRF have been kept on alert in the state and if necessary, more teams will also be sent immediately." Heavy rainfall inundated several parts of Gujarat on Friday. The rain is likely to continue for the next few days, according to the regional weather forecasting centre.

At least 225 roads, including 12 state highways, were closed following a heavy spell of rains in many parts of the state over the last two days, the Gujarat government said in a statement.

