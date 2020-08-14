Mayor visits Bhalaswa landfill site after mound slide incident

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the Bhalaswa landfill site on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of an incident in which three civic workers were trapped in its debris after a part of it had slid down due to heavy rains. The incident happened while the workers were on the job, and all three were rescued and rushed to hospital, he earlier said.

"The mayor visited the site and took stock of the situation. Officials have been instructed to do necessary work to ensure such things do not recur," a senior NDMC official said. Due to heavy rains on Wednesday night, a part of mound in the lower portion of the landfill had slid and the three workers got swamped under it. "But, they were rescued, and all of them are safe now," the mayor said on Thursday.

Asked if the leveling of mound was done in August, he said, "No". “It was not done to due to rainy weather,” he said. "We carry out the levelling every month. It was due this month too, but could not be done due to rains. Officials have been instructed to ensure levelling is done and such incidents do not recur," he had said.