Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor visits Bhalaswa landfill site after mound slide incident

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the Bhalaswa landfill site on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of an incident in which three civic workers were trapped in its debris after a part of it had slid down due to heavy rains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:22 IST
Mayor visits Bhalaswa landfill site after mound slide incident

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the Bhalaswa landfill site on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of an incident in which three civic workers were trapped in its debris after a part of it had slid down due to heavy rains. The incident happened while the workers were on the job, and all three were rescued and rushed to hospital, he earlier said.

"The mayor visited the site and took stock of the situation. Officials have been instructed to do necessary work to ensure such things do not recur," a senior NDMC official said. Due to heavy rains on Wednesday night, a part of mound in the lower portion of the landfill had slid and the three workers got swamped under it. "But, they were rescued, and all of them are safe now," the mayor said on Thursday.

Asked if the leveling of mound was done in August, he said, "No". “It was not done to due to rainy weather,” he said. "We carry out the levelling every month. It was due this month too, but could not be done due to rains. Officials have been instructed to ensure levelling is done and such incidents do not recur," he had said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan not only harbours terror outfits, but also encourages them: MEA

India on Friday slammed Pakistan over reports that former UN-designated terrorist C participated in an event hosted by that countrys mission in Afghanistan, saying this was not new as Pakistan not only harbours terror outfits, but also enco...

Punjab CM announces month-long drive against adulterated pesticides

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced a month-long drive to check the sale of adulterated pesticides. He made the announcement in response to a farmers complaint on his weekly Facebook Live AskCaptain session, an off...

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the...

Heavy rain forecast for several Bengal districts till Sunday

The metropolis and adjoining districts received light to moderate rain on Friday due to the formation of a low pressure area over gangetic West Bengal, the Met Department said. The well-marked low pressure area over north coastal Odisha and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020