Haryana: 100 pc exemption in property tax for charitable institutes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced 100 per cent exemption in property tax for charitable educational institutes and hospitals, an official statement said. On the eve of the Independence Day, he also decided to waive electricity bills, including surcharge amount, for April, May and June in respect of all religious places and a one-time 50 per cent rebate in property tax for residential properties situated in Lal Dora of villages under municipal bodies whose owners would clear pending arrears by October 31. 'Lal Dora' refers to land that is part of the village 'abadi' (habitation) and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

A one-time rebate of 25 per cent would also be allowed for property tax dues or arrears for the year 2010-11 to 2016-17 to those property tax owners who clear all the property tax dues or arrears for 2010-11 to 2019-20 up to October 31, it said. Keeping in view the hardships caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to waive the electricity bills of all religious places -- temples (including Buddhist and Jain temples), gurudwaras, churches and mosques in the state for the period between April and June, along with corresponding surcharge amount, provided that they would clear their pending dues up to March, if any, by October 31.