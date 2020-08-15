Noida: 31 arrested for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Thirty-one people were arrested and 20 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, owners of more than 1,800 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded over 6,300 positive cases of COVID-19, including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "Three FIRs were registered and 31 people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 5,208 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,841 of them while another 20 were impounded," police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,64,700 were collected in fines during the action, they said. The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1 but checking was intensified on Friday in view of the Independence Day, officials said.