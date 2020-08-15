J&K Police Medals for meritorious service awarded to six police officers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has awarded J&K Police Medals for meritorious services to six police officers on the eve of Independence Day, officials said on Friday. The officers who have been awarded are Inspector General of Police (IGP) T Namgiyal, Senior Superintendents of Police Haseeb-ur-Rahman, Swarn Singh Kotwal, Showkat Ahmad Dar, DySP Surinder Kumar Sharma and Inspector Ashiq Hussain Malik, an official spokesman said.

The administration has also awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals for Gallantry to 202 police officers and officials, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh congratulated Jammu and Kashmir police officers and personnel who have been awarded medals by Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. He expressed his happiness and pleasure on this feat of the officers and personnel.

"Untiring and relentless efforts of the officers and jawans of J&K police have been recognized," the DGP said, adding that recognition will go a long way in boosting the morale of personnel and officers of police force. The DGP also congratulated families of martyrs and awardees. Among the 94 awardees, 12 have been awarded President's Police medal for meritorious service, one officer has been awarded President's Police medal for distinguished service and 81 officers and jawans have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry. The Ministry of Defence has honoured Head Constable Abdul Rashid Kalas with Kirti Chakra (posthumously) and DIG Amit Kumar with Shaurya Chakra.