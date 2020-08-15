Left Menu
Development News Edition

People's cooperation most necessary to combat pandemic: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday called upon the people to ensure that they played a proactive role and extended sustained cooperation to the government in its fight against COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:58 IST
People's cooperation most necessary to combat pandemic: Pondy CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday called upon the people to ensure that they played a proactive role and extended sustained cooperation to the government in its fight against COVID-19 in the Union Territory. Addressing the celebrations of the 74th Independence Day, after unfurling tricolour here, the chief Minister said the government spared no efforts to protect the people against the pathogen.

"Government efforts alone would not be enough. There should be sustained cooperation of the people and they should play a proactive role to prevent spread of the virus," he said asserting that all steps needed to prevent the spread were initiated by the territorial administration. Noting that the administration was in an unenviable predicament what with 'steep decline in Central grants,' he claimed that the yearly grant to Puducherry from the Centre had specifically been reduced.

Inspite of the fiscal difficulties the government had implemented from out of its own resources several welfare schemes, he said. Listing the achievements of various departments, Narayanasamy said the sustained cooperation of the people to the government during the last four years was chiefly responsible for the dispensation making rapid strides.

"I appeal to the people to continue their cooperation in the future also," he said. Earlier, he took salute at the march past by the police and handed over medals to police officers in recognition of their services.

The cultural festivals and march past by different other contingents were dispensed with because of COVID-19 situation. Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, legislators, officials were among those present.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the tricolour on the premises of Raj Nivas to mark the Independence Day celebrations..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Minorities seek answers from Pakistan as many continue to disappear

By Reena Bhardwaj Just four days ago Sarang Joyo went missing from his home in Karachi. Joyo, a research associate by profession, was actively campaigning for the release of the many missing persons of Sindh.Struggling for Joyos release, hi...

MLB roundup: Yankees' Cole posts 20th straight win

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

74th Independence Day: Hema Malini salutes corona warriors; urges citizens to help make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday greeted the citizens of the nation on its 74th Independence Day. The Sholay actor extended her warm-filled wishes, through a video message posted on Twitter.She began the video by recalling th...

American actress Mary Millben greets India on Independence Day with melodious rendering of National Anthem

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, on Saturday greeted Indians on the occasion of the countrys 74th Independence Day and joined the virtual global celebration with a melodious rendering of the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020