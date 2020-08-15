Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt to frame policies for grass-root development: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a team of policy-makers would visit all the village panchayats in the state from October this year in order to frame policies for grass-root development.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:32 IST
Goa govt to frame policies for grass-root development: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a team of policy-makers would visit all the village panchayats in the state from October this year in order to frame policies for grass-root development. He said that different departments of the state government and various colleges will adopt villages to ensure that development happens at the grass-root level in the real sense.

Sawant said this while addressing the state-level Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at Old Secretariat building in Panaji. "A team of policy-makers would start visiting all the 192 village panchayats and 13 municipalities in the state from October 2 to design appropriate policies for grass-root development," he said.

State departments, including the Directorate of Higher Education and the Department of Technical Education, have prepared a basic report suggesting various steps to make the village panchayats and municipalities self-sufficient, he added. The chief minister also announced that Citizen Service Centres would be commissioned in all the village panchayats to take the government facilities to the people at their doorstep.

"We want to ensure that people don't have to visit the government departments once these centres become operational at the local level," he said, adding that all government schemes would be linked to these centres. On COVID-19, the chief minister said the pandemic situation has affected the economic condition of the country and the state.

"But we are working to save the state from the economic crisis. Bodies like Economic Revival Committee have been formed for the purpose," he added..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Minorities seek answers from Pakistan as many continue to disappear

By Reena Bhardwaj Just four days ago Sarang Joyo went missing from his home in Karachi. Joyo, a research associate by profession, was actively campaigning for the release of the many missing persons of Sindh.Struggling for Joyos release, hi...

MLB roundup: Yankees' Cole posts 20th straight win

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

74th Independence Day: Hema Malini salutes corona warriors; urges citizens to help make 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday greeted the citizens of the nation on its 74th Independence Day. The Sholay actor extended her warm-filled wishes, through a video message posted on Twitter.She began the video by recalling th...

American actress Mary Millben greets India on Independence Day with melodious rendering of National Anthem

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, on Saturday greeted Indians on the occasion of the countrys 74th Independence Day and joined the virtual global celebration with a melodious rendering of the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020